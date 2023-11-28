Lane County senior meal sites to re-open

Café 60, Lane County’s senior meal program, is re-opening in several locations over the next few months.

The Florence Senior Meals Program is reopening Dec. 4. The Springfield meal site will re-open in January and Coburg will re-open in February. The sites closed during the pandemic.

Leah Chisholm, Lane Council of Government’s Disability Services Older Americans Act program manager, said around 7% of Oregon seniors are food insecure. She said the pandemic also left many feeling isolated.

"Everybody should have access to food and a place to socialize without having to think about how much it's going to cost," she said.

She said anyone over the age of 60, and their spouse, can participate in the meal program for free. Those who aren’t eligible can eat for $8, or however much they would like to donate to the program.

The Florence location, at the senior center, will have live music once a week as well. Those looking to participate should contact their meal location a week in advance. Meals will be served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11:15 a.m.

She said the only location that won’t re-open in the next few months is the Olive Plaza site in downtown Eugene, which is undergoing renovations.

