US Forest Service to require climbing permits for Mount Hood

The U.S. Forest Service has announced that starting in 2024, people climbing Mount Hood’s highest elevations must first obtain a permit.

The permit will only be required for those traversing above 9,500 feet on the mountain, and will not apply to any ski areas. A day pass will cost $20 and an annual pass will cost $50.

Fees collected from the permits will help fund new patrols along popular climbing routes and improve safety on the mountain, according to a Forest Service press release.

Multiple people have died attempting to climb Mount Hood. In November, crews rescued a woman who fell several hundred feet. She survived with only minor injuries.

There will be no limit on the number of permits issued daily.



