Demolished Pleasant Hill Fire Station held some history in its walls, literally

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published November 4, 2024 at 5:49 AM PST
Four boards with stamped numbers and strips of black, taped names
Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire and Rescue
On the Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire and Rescue Facebook page, Phyllis Oliver commented that she, Laura Funk, and Judy Huff were the first women to join the Pleasant Hill Fire Department, and that they were also the first EMTs. Oliver's name is at center right, above.

Sometimes the walls can talk.

When the Pleasant Hill fire station was demolished last week to make way for a new, bond-funded building, crews uncovered some history.

Fire Chief Andrew Smith said horizontally-stacked two by fours were found in the bays of the stud walls, where firefighters had historically hung their helmets. The boards were marked with the names and hook numbers of former volunteers.

“We were able to actually pinpoint the moment that was kind of frozen in time, where they appeared to have just dry walled over these names, was somewhere around 1986," he told KLCC. "Which is a pretty cool little taste of history from our organization.”

Smith said the boards, with a dozen or so names, will be displayed in the new fire station, along with other memorabilia. He said there were likely more names in other parts of the wall, which weren’t able to be recovered.

The consolidated Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire & Rescue is operating out of Goshen and Jasper until the new station is completed, which is expected to be next fall.
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
