Bethel moves forward with Clear Lake Community Center

KLCC | By Sajina Shrestha
Published April 4, 2025 at 2:56 PM PDT
Clear Lake Elementary School will close in 2025.
Courtesy of Bethel School District
/
Bethel School District
The Clear Lake Community Center is set to open this summer following the closing of Clear Lake Elementary School, seen in this undated photo.

Last month, federal grants for building resilience hubs in six Lane County locations were abruptly suspended.

These hubs were created to help provide services and support to residents during disasters like flooding, heat waves, and wildfires. The grant was also supposed to increase the capacity of organizations already doing resilience work by helping train volunteers in case of emergencies and stocking the hubs with supplies.

One of the designated hubs, the Clear Lake Community Center in the Bethel neighborhood, is a new center set to open this summer following the closing of Clear Lake Elementary School. Much of the grant money designated for this hub would have been used to fix the roof.

Now, with the grants suspended, the neighborhood is looking for different ways to move forward and is still continuing with efforts to open the facility. While still in early planning phases, the association is open to the idea of a fundraiser to help fund the roof repairs that would have been paid for by the grant. The group has also asked its members to contact federal representatives like Rep. Val Hoyle and Sen. Jeff Merkley.

Lin Woodrich, the Active Bethel Community Co-Chair, said the center is a top priority for the community.

“It's something that we really want and we need,” said Woodrich. “Because the amount of interest over at Petersen Barn is just overwhelming that center. And we have a lot more people that need different rooms for classes and places for seniors.”

Once opened, the Center will host summer programs from Boys and Girls Club, Food for Lane County, and the NAACP.
Sajina Shrestha
Sajina Shrestha joined the KLCC news team in 2025. She is the KLCC Public Radio Foundation Journalism Fellow. She has a masters in Journalism from the Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, CUNY, where she studied audio and data journalism. She previously interned at Connecticut Public and Milk Street Radio. In her free time, Sajina enjoys painting and analyzing data in Python.
