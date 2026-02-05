A record number of local restaurants participate in the ‘Grilled Cheese Experience’ fundraiser

If you love ooey-gooey cheesiness, this month is for you. Food For Lane County’s Grilled Cheese Experience goes through February.

Fifty-three restaurants are participating, offering special grilled cheese sandwiches. Two dollars from each sandwich sold goes to Food For Lane County.

Events coordinator Dawn Marie Woodward with FFLC said $2 can provide meals for 4 people. This time of year can be particularly challenging for low-income folks.

“There are a lot of families out there that can’t put a simple meal on the table, so having a fundraiser this time of year is very helpful to us,” she said

Woodward said the fundraiser is also good for participating restaurants who can hit a slump in February.

“And particularly the smaller ones have told me that if they weren’t taking part in the Grilled Cheese Experience they may not make it through the next few months of business,” she said.

Participating eateries are offering everything from classic grilled cheese with Tomato Soup at Mandy’s to a stuffed French toast from Jazzy Ladies, or a carnitas quesadilla from Pandita.

The majority of restaurants doing the fundraiser are in Eugene and Springfield, but there are also participants in Cottage Grove, Veneta, Junction City, and Harrisburg.