A record number of local restaurants participate in the ‘Grilled Cheese Experience’ fundraiser

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published February 5, 2026 at 5:30 PM PST
A grilled cheese sandwich on a plate with chips
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
Sips Champagne and Dessert Bar in Eugene is serving a jalapeño popper grilled cheese sandwich with bacon during the month of February.

If you love ooey-gooey cheesiness, this month is for you. Food For Lane County’s Grilled Cheese Experience goes through February.

Fifty-three restaurants are participating, offering special grilled cheese sandwiches. Two dollars from each sandwich sold goes to Food For Lane County.

Events coordinator Dawn Marie Woodward with FFLC said $2 can provide meals for 4 people. This time of year can be particularly challenging for low-income folks.

“There are a lot of families out there that can’t put a simple meal on the table, so having a fundraiser this time of year is very helpful to us,” she said

Woodward said the fundraiser is also good for participating restaurants who can hit a slump in February.

“And particularly the smaller ones have told me that if they weren’t taking part in the Grilled Cheese Experience they may not make it through the next few months of business,” she said.

Participating eateries are offering everything from classic grilled cheese with Tomato Soup at Mandy’s to a stuffed French toast from Jazzy Ladies, or a carnitas quesadilla from Pandita.

The majority of restaurants doing the fundraiser are in Eugene and Springfield, but there are also participants in Cottage Grove, Veneta, Junction City, and Harrisburg.
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
