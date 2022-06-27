KLCC takes home bevy of awards from 2022 PMJA conference

KLCC has received one of its best showings in recent memory at the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) conference, which was held this past week in Seattle. The station won three first place awards and one second place award in total for Division C.

The winners:

First place, Continuing Coverage, for “Continuing Coverage of 2020 Wildfires” by KLCC news staff including reports by Rachael McDonald, Brian Bull, Tiffany Eckert, and Chris Lehman;

First place, Newscast, by KLCC’s Love Cross;

First place, Arts Feature, for “The Jingle Dress Project Brings Its Healing Message to Haystack Rock,” by Brian Bull;

And second place, Digital Writing, for “On first-year Anniversary, procession marks trail of Holiday Farm Fire,” by Brian Bull.

"I'm so proud our colleagues at PMJA heard what our listeners do every day," said KLCC General Manager Jim Rondeau. "From comprehensive daily updates...to immersive explorations of Oregon culture...to breaking news broadcasts when minutes are critical, KLCC's news pros are at the top of their game. Thanks to our listeners for making it possible!"

The annual PMJA contest is exceptionally competitive, given all entries come from public media organizations and span a wide range of categories. This year, judges reviewed more than 1,500 entries from NPR/PBS affiliates nationwide.

“KLCC proves again what a powerhouse a listener-supported station can be,” said Brian Bull, co-interim News Director. “Our continued focus on diverse communities, as well as major disasters and the aftermath, delivered with calm authority and credibility by our hosts and reporters, really provides listeners with vital information.”

KLCC is an NPR-affiliate based in Eugene, Oregon and licensed to Lane Community College. Operating since 1967, the station is heard across a wide swath of western, central, and southern Oregon and regularly provides a variety of news, talk, music, and arts programming to its listeners.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.

