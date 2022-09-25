© 2022 KLCC

Music
The Eugene Symphony On The Air
Sundays 6PM | Join us for a special series of broadcasts from the Eugene Symphony!

The Eugene Symphony on the Air 2022 - Episode 2

KLCC
Published September 25, 2022 at 6:00 PM PDT
Concert_Hall.jpeg
Amanda Smith Photography
Visual artist Andrew Myers’ interpretation of Hindemith’s Symphonic Metamorphosis, in partnership with the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art.

Daniel Cho, Host
Julia Oldham, Visual Artist
Roberto Diaz, Guest Violinist
Francesco Lecce-Chong, Artistic Director & Conductor

Hindemith — Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Weber, excerpts

Jennifer Higdon — Viola Concerto, excerpts

Beethoven — Symphony No. 5, excerpts

This episode focuses on our February 2022, concert, which included a partnership with the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art. We’ll talk to visual artist Julia Oldham, guest violist Roberto Diaz, and Music Director & Conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong, alongside excerpts from the February concert.

take-a-bow.jpeg
Amanda Smith Photography
/
Visual artists Andrew Myers, Mika Aono, Anna Fidler, and Julia Oldham each interpreted a movement of Hindemith’s Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Weber, in partnership with the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, displayed above the orchestra while they performed the piece.

This concert features the work of four visual artists who interpreted Paul Hindemith’s Symphonic Metamorphosis, through an innovative collaboration with the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art. Then, viola guru Roberto Díaz illuminates Jennifer Higdon’s Grammy-winning Viola Concerto.

violin.jpeg
Amanda Smith Photography
Guest violist Roberto Díaz performs Jennifer Hidgon’s Viola Concerto, which was composed specifically for him.
dance_dance.jpeg
Amanda Smith Photography
#instaballet performs crowd-sourced choreography during Fauré’s Pavane.

Learn more about Eugene Symphony on the Air series.

