The Eugene Symphony on the Air 2022 - Episode 2

Daniel Cho, Host

Julia Oldham, Visual Artist

Roberto Diaz, Guest Violinist

Francesco Lecce-Chong, Artistic Director & Conductor

Hindemith — Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Weber, excerpts

Jennifer Higdon — Viola Concerto, excerpts

Beethoven — Symphony No. 5, excerpts

This episode focuses on our February 2022, concert, which included a partnership with the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art. We’ll talk to visual artist Julia Oldham, guest violist Roberto Diaz, and Music Director & Conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong, alongside excerpts from the February concert.

Amanda Smith Photography / Visual artists Andrew Myers, Mika Aono, Anna Fidler, and Julia Oldham each interpreted a movement of Hindemith’s Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Weber, in partnership with the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, displayed above the orchestra while they performed the piece.

This concert features the work of four visual artists who interpreted Paul Hindemith’s Symphonic Metamorphosis, through an innovative collaboration with the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art. Then, viola guru Roberto Díaz illuminates Jennifer Higdon’s Grammy-winning Viola Concerto.

Amanda Smith Photography Guest violist Roberto Díaz performs Jennifer Hidgon’s Viola Concerto, which was composed specifically for him.

Amanda Smith Photography #instaballet performs crowd-sourced choreography during Fauré’s Pavane.

