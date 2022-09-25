The Eugene Symphony on the Air 2022 - Episode 2
Daniel Cho, Host
Julia Oldham, Visual Artist
Roberto Diaz, Guest Violinist
Francesco Lecce-Chong, Artistic Director & Conductor
Hindemith — Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Weber, excerpts
Jennifer Higdon — Viola Concerto, excerpts
Beethoven — Symphony No. 5, excerpts
This episode focuses on our February 2022, concert, which included a partnership with the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art. We’ll talk to visual artist Julia Oldham, guest violist Roberto Diaz, and Music Director & Conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong, alongside excerpts from the February concert.
This concert features the work of four visual artists who interpreted Paul Hindemith’s Symphonic Metamorphosis, through an innovative collaboration with the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art. Then, viola guru Roberto Díaz illuminates Jennifer Higdon’s Grammy-winning Viola Concerto.
