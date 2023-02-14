© 2023 KLCC

After 5 months of mystery, Oregon’s High Desert Museum reveals otter pup’s name

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Published February 14, 2023 at 5:58 PM PST
A file photo of an otter pup taken in by Oregon's High Desert Museum last year. This week, museum staff announced the otter has been named Wesley.

A young otter rescued from a Central Oregon golf course last year found a home at the High Desert Museum. He now has a name.

On Monday, the museum reintroduced the otter as Wesley. The name was decided by the Bounds family, whom staff described as longtime friends of the museum. The Bounds won the right to name the otter at an auction. A 7-year-old in the family selected “Wesley.”

The otter made his debut at the museum in September. Before becoming a resident of the High Desert Museum, Wesley was found abandoned at a Sunriver golf course in late May at about 8 weeks old.

Wesley lives with two other otters — Brook and Pitch — in the museum’s Autzen Otter Exhibit.

