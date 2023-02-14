After 5 months of mystery, Oregon’s High Desert Museum reveals otter pup’s name

A young otter rescued from a Central Oregon golf course last year found a home at the High Desert Museum. He now has a name.

On Monday, the museum reintroduced the otter as Wesley. The name was decided by the Bounds family, whom staff described as longtime friends of the museum. The Bounds won the right to name the otter at an auction. A 7-year-old in the family selected “Wesley.”

The otter made his debut at the museum in September. Before becoming a resident of the High Desert Museum, Wesley was found abandoned at a Sunriver golf course in late May at about 8 weeks old.

Wesley lives with two other otters — Brook and Pitch — in the museum’s Autzen Otter Exhibit.

