Oregon snowstorm: Meteorologists explain why Wednesday’s forecast was so wrong

As Oregonians dig out from heavy snows along the northern Willamette Valley and coast, they’re wondering how forecasts for a light dusting above 500, turned into more than 10 inches on the valley floor.

Forecasters knew there could be some snow on Wednesday because a low-pressure trough was headed in northwest Oregon’s direction.

But rather than blowing over, the trough stalled just off the north coast, meaning snow conditions stayed in the same place all day and all night.

National Weather Service meteorologist Colby Newman said their models didn’t do a good job of predicting the stall.

“We have a big data vacuum to our west,” Newman said. “There are not many weather stations over the ocean. And we don’t have a good way of getting a lot of weather observations, out over the ocean.”

In addition to that lack of ocean data, Newman said there was a combination of factors at play.

“We have satellites that the models are using to ingest that data and it has made these surprises a lot less frequent than they used to be,” he said. “But there’s definitely room for improvement.”

He said the snow could have ended up as rain if the stall had happened elsewhere.

“If the low set up 30 miles off the coast,” he said, “we probably would not have gotten any snow yesterday.”

So a small shift in the location of where the low-pressure system settles makes a big difference in which area gets hit with snow and whether that snow falls as rain instead.

Without more research, it’s not clear whether Wednesday’s storm is linked to climate change. Every now and then, northwestern Oregon simply gets socked in with snow.

“We do get snowstorms on occasion of this magnitude,” Newman said. “It’s rare, but we do get them.”

Copyright 2023 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / Caleigh Feeny, left, and Matthew Baumgartner walk their dog Whiskey in southwest Portland, Feb. 23, 2023. Heavy snowfall began on Wednesday afternoon, making it the second-snowiest day ever recorded in the city.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / Myron Lee shovels the sidewalks in the Sylvan Hills area as Portland area digs out on Feb. 23, 2023. Heavy snowfall began on Wednesday afternoon, making it the second-snowiest day ever recorded in the city.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / A driver gets a push after being stuck in the snow, in southwest Portland, Feb. 23, 2023. Heavy snowfall began on Wednesday afternoon, making it the second-snowiest day ever recorded in the city.

Stephani Gordon / / A pair of cross country skiers ski through Sellwood Park in Portland, Feb. 23, 2023.

Courtesy of Doug Colling / / Rockaway Beach, Ore., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Heavy snow coated much of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington Wednesday afternoon and overnight into Thursday morning.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / A woman uses a blanket to stay warm as she battles the cold and snow on Feb. 23, 2023 in the far west side of Portland. Heavy snowfall began on Wednesday afternoon, making it the second-snowiest day ever recorded in the city.

Rob Manning / / Greg Palin shovels the sidewalk in front of his wife’s business, a yarn shop called Close Knit on Northeast Alberta Street, in Portland on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. A snow storm covered the metro area in several inches of snow, making roads icy and leading to several school and business closures.

Rob Manning / / TriMet buses pause on any icy patch of of road at Northeast Alberta Street and 15th Avenue Northeast in Portland on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. A snow storm covered the metro area in several inches of snow, making roads icy and leading to several school and business closures.

Stephani Gordon / / Packed ice on Milwaukie Avenue in Sellwood, Feb. 23, 2023.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / Christopher Gorton carries home groceries after walking to the store in southwest Portland, Feb. 23, 2023. Heavy snowfall began on Wednesday afternoon, making it the second-snowiest day ever recorded in the city.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / A smile is drawn onto the windshield on a snow-covered car in southwest Portland, Feb. 23, 2023. Heavy snowfall began on Wednesday afternoon, making it the second-snowiest day ever recorded in the city.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / Portland area digs out on Feb. 23, 2023, after heavy snowfall began on Wednesday afternoon, making it the second-snowiest day ever recorded in the city.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / Portland area digs out on Feb. 23, 2023, after heavy snowfall began on Wednesday afternoon, making it the second-snowiest day ever recorded in the city.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / Portland area digs out on Feb. 23, 2023, after heavy snowfall began on Wednesday afternoon, making it the second-snowiest day ever recorded in the city. A person walks through deep snow in the Sylvan Hills area in SW Portland.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / Portland area digs out on Feb. 23, 2023, after heavy snowfall began on Wednesday afternoon, making it the second-snowiest day ever recorded in the city.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / Portland area digs out on Feb. 23, 2023, after heavy snowfall began on Wednesday afternoon, making it the second-snowiest day ever recorded in the city.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / A bird is fluffed up for warmth, as Portland area digs out on Feb. 23, 2023. Heavy snowfall began on Wednesday afternoon, making it the second-snowiest day ever recorded in the city.

Courtesy of Dean Sawyer / / In this contributed photo, a view from Newport, Feb. 23, 2023. The snow postponed the city’s seafood and wine festival. Organizers say it will kick off on Friday and run through Sunday.

Heather Arndt Anderson / / In the Outer Kerns area in Portland, Zephyr Anderson takes advantage of a snow day, Feb. 23, 2023. Heavy snowfall began on Wednesday afternoon, making it the second-snowiest day ever recorded in the city.

Prakruti Bhatt / / Drivers creep along NW Naito Parkway near Burnside Bridge in Portland, Feb. 22, 2023. Commutes throughout the Portland area were hampered by heavy snowfall, Feb. 22, 2023.

Alexandria Hasenstab / / A Catlin Gabel school bus was stranded near the Multnomah Athletic Club in Portland, Feb. 22, 2023.

Katie Alcantar / / Tanner Springs Park in the Pearl District, under a blanket of snow. Feb. 22, 2023.

Kevin Kays / / A TriMet bus is stuck in the roadway, facing south in the northbound lanes, near the intersection of NE 82nd and Sandy. Commutes throughout the Portland area were hampered by heavy snowfall, Feb. 22, 2023.

Courtney Sherwood / / Traffic was inching along on Macadam Avenue in Portland, Feb. 22, 2023.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / In the Sylvan Hills area of Southwest Portland, a driver receives some help getting up Barnes Road. Feb. 22, 2023.

Morgan McDonald / / At Hosford Middle School in SE Portland, there was enough snow for Mia, left, and Xander Livingston-Edwards to get started on making a snowman, Feb. 22, 2023.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / A truck sits in the middle of the roadway after attempting to climb NW Cornell Rd. near the intersection of NW Miller Rd. in Southwest Portland, Feb. 22, 2023.

Katie Alcantar / / People slip on the snow-covered sidewalks near Tanner Springs Park in the Pearl District, Feb. 22, 2023.

Courtesy of Laura Britzius / / As the snow fell around 3 p.m., Portland International Airport crews worked to clear the snow from the gates, Feb. 22, 2023.

Stephani Gordon / / Sellwood River Park, Feb. 23, 2023.