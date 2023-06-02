© 2023 KLCC

Nature

Oregon's Free Fishing Weekend starts Saturday

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published June 2, 2023 at 6:24 AM PDT
Oregon officials said they're stocking the state's lakes with extra fish ahead of Free Fishing Weekend, which runs Saturday and Sunday.
Jessica Sall
/
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife
Oregon officials said they're stocking the state's lakes with more rainbow trout ahead of Free Fishing Weekend, which runs Saturday and Sunday.

On June 3 and 4, Oregon will allow the public to fish, crab and clam without a license.

During the weekend, Oregon residents and visitors can fish for free. Meanwhile, the state is stocking its lakes with more rainbow trout than any other time of year.

Justin Helm is with the Caddis Fly Angling Shop in Eugene. He said with so many fish at accessible locations, even children can get involved.

“You're gonna be within ten feet of fish at all times," Helm said. "So as long as your fly or lure or bait or whatever you’re using is in the water, you have a pretty good chance of catching something.”

For fishing sites near Eugene, Helm recommended Alton Baker Park, Fern Ridge Lake and Junction City Ponds. Oregon’s State Parks will also offer free parking and camping Saturday.

Additionally, Oregon Fish and Wildlife officials will provide free lessons and equipment at select locations across the state. The event times, provided by the ODFW, are listed below:

Saturday, June 3

  • Alsea, Oregon Hatchery Research Center, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Camp Sherman, Wizard Falls Hatchery, 9 a.m. – noon (for ages 10 and under)
  • Enterprise, Marr Pond, 8 a.m. – noon
  • Estacada, Small Fry Lake, Promontory Park, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (for ages 17 and under)
  • Eugene, Alton Baker Park, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Gaston, Henry Hagg Lake, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Silverton, Silverton Reservoir, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Sutherlin, Cooper Creek Reservoir, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Toledo, Olalla Reservoir, 9 a.m. –1 p.m.
  • Ukiah, Twin Ponds, 9 a.m. – noon

Sunday, June 4

  • Reedsport, Lake Marie, noon – 5 p.m.
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter and former reporting intern. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon. He is a senior at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.
