Automatic flagging devices in store for Highway 58 drivers

Crews are working to replace the Salt Creek Bridge on Highway 58, east of Oakridge, and the Oregon Department of Transportation is using something in the work zone that might not be familiar to drivers: automated flagger assistant devices.

They are being used for single lane closures in the area.

Similar to a railway crossing gates, an arm will drop to stop traffic and then raise when it is safe to proceed.

ODOT said while drivers may not always see the operator controlling the device, someone is monitoring traffic flow to ensure safety.

In the coming weeks, crews will begin constructing a temporary detour bridge.

Once completed, traffic will be shifted onto this bridge.

