Springfield sends workers to help with storm cleanup

The City of Springfield is sending a team from its Public Works department to help flood response and recovery in Eastern Oregon.

Six maintenance technicians, along with two pickup trucks and two dump trucks, have been sent to Burns.

The crew will work alongside local teams to help clear debris, restore infrastructure, and support the community in getting back on its feet after severe flooding.

This is part of a mutual aid partnership between cities and their public works departments and state agencies across Oregon.

Outside agencies helped Springfield in 2024 when it was cleaning up from the ice storm.

