Oregon State's Jade Carey honored with ‘Heisman of Gymnastics’ as nation’s top senior

Oregon State gymnast and three time Olympic medalist Jade Carey has been named the 2025 AAI Award Winner.

The American Athletic Inc. award recognizes the top senior female gymnast in the nation for her "dedication, leadership, and excellence in the sport." The award is often likened to the Heisman Trophy for women’s gymnastics.

A two-time Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year, during her time with the Beavers she also won Pac-12 Championships on floor, bars, beam and in the all-around.

Outside of gymnastics, Carey is currently co-president of Women LEAD, which has developed a sports symposium for young girls in the Corvallis community for National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

Carey has qualified as an individual for the 2025 NCAA National Championships and will compete in the all-around Thursday, rotating with LSU.

