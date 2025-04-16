© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregon State's Jade Carey honored with ‘Heisman of Gymnastics’ as nation’s top senior

KLCC
Published April 16, 2025 at 12:36 PM PDT

Oregon State gymnast and three time Olympic medalist Jade Carey has been named the 2025 AAI Award Winner.

The American Athletic Inc. award recognizes the top senior female gymnast in the nation for her "dedication, leadership, and excellence in the sport." The award is often likened to the Heisman Trophy for women’s gymnastics.

A two-time Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year, during her time with the Beavers she also won Pac-12 Championships on floor, bars, beam and in the all-around.

Outside of gymnastics, Carey is currently co-president of Women LEAD, which has developed a sports symposium for young girls in the Corvallis community for National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

Carey has qualified as an individual for the 2025 NCAA National Championships and will compete in the all-around Thursday, rotating with LSU.
Tags
News Briefs sportsJade CareyOregon State UniversityOregon State GymnasticsBeavers