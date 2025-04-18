Carey caps NCAA career with top-4 finish in all-around at nationals

Oregon State senior Jade Carey placed fourth in the all-around at the 2025 NCAA Championships Thursday night in Texas.

It was the third career top four all-around performance at nationals for Carey, who also finished in a tie for third place on the beam.

Carey, who was rotating with LSU, posted a final score of 39.6250.

Jordan Bowers of Oklahoma claimed the individual all-around title Thursday, finishing just ahead of 2021 Olympic silver medalist Grace McCallum and Sooners teammate Faith Torrez.

Carey holds three Olympic medals: a 2020 Gold in the Floor Exercise, a 2024 Team Gold, and a 2024 Bronze on the Vault.