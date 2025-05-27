Kotek agrees to extradite suspect in Eugene Weekly embezzlement case

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has agreed to extradite the person accused of embezzling money from the Eugene Weekly, in a reversal of her previous decision.

The Weekly’s former business manager Elisha Young was arrested in Ohio earlier this month, following an indictment by a Lane County Grand Jury.

But Kotek’s office previously said it wouldn’t pay to bring Young back to Oregon. The Weekly reported that Young was then released from custody.

On Tuesday, a Kotek spokesperson said the governor reconsidered after reflecting on the alleged embezzlement’s “impact to the broader community.”

After the Weekly announced it discovered the embezzlement in late 2023, it paused printing for several issues, citing debt and financial turmoil.

