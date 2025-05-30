Driver charged in death of 79-year-old jogger at Amazon Park

The driver who allegedly hit and killed Sharon Schuman on April 23 at Eugene’s Amazon Park has been charged with Manslaughter.

Schuman was a beloved member of Eugene’s arts community.

According to court documents, 51-year-old Scott Shawn Stolarczyk was arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of Manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Court documents show Stolarczyk drove off Amazon Parkway on the morning of April 23 and hit Schuman, 79, who was running on the path. His car then hit the woods and flipped over.

According to a police affidavit, a blood test taken less than an hour after the crash showed a blood alcohol level of .234 percent, almost three times the legal limit in Oregon.

Stolarczyk is scheduled for arraignment in Lane County Circuit Court on June 17.