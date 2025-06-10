ODOT begins work on Highway 42 next week

Road construction starts soon on the highway that connects Roseburg with Coos Bay.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says starting next week, crews will begin work on a seven-mile stretch of Highway 42 west of Coquille.

Most paving work will be done at night, but sections of the road will be limited to a single lane in each direction for culvert construction.

Later this summer, repairs on the Oregon 42 bridge over Highway 101 will require night-time detours.

