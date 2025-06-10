© 2025 KLCC

ODOT begins work on Highway 42 next week

KLCC
Published June 10, 2025 at 2:38 PM PDT

Road construction starts soon on the highway that connects Roseburg with Coos Bay.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says starting next week, crews will begin work on a seven-mile stretch of Highway 42 west of Coquille.

Most paving work will be done at night, but sections of the road will be limited to a single lane in each direction for culvert construction.

Later this summer, repairs on the Oregon 42 bridge over Highway 101 will require night-time detours.
