UO's beach volleyball program will have a new head coach

KLCC
Published June 10, 2025 at 2:54 PM PDT

The University of Oregon has hired a new head coach for beach volleyball. Kristian Kuld comes to Eugene from Long Beach State, where he’s been an assistant coach for 11 seasons.

Kuld joins the program at an interesting time: A federal judge ruled in April that a discrimination lawsuit filed by the beach volleyball and club rowing teams could move forward. Current and former athletes claim UO offered inferior facilities and support to their sports.

Construction of new beach volleyball courts is set to start soon, as part of the Hamilton Walton residence hall redevelopment.
