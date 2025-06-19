Eugene hires new independent police auditor

The City of Eugene has hired a new police auditor.

Craig Renetzky is an attorney and criminal justice educator from Los Angeles. Starting in mid-August, he will lead Eugene’s Independent Police Auditor’s office.

The city currently has an interim appointee, Lindsey Foltz, in that role. The previous police auditor, Leia Pitcher, resigned last September, after writing that she wanted to move closer to her family.

The auditor’s office investigates complaints against the Eugene Police Department, while supporting the city’s Civilian Review Board. It reports to the City Council, and not to EPD.