50th running of Prefontaine Classic set for Saturday

The 50th annual Prefontaine Classic is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hayward Field in Eugene.

The elite, international track meet will feature Olympians and former UO athletes, including Cole Hocker in the Bowerman Mile and Jaida Ross in the shot put.

Thursday evening, fans are invited to the free “Night of Miles,” to run or walk four laps at Hayward Field, starting at 6 p.m.

A kids’ zone and fan festival will be open outside the venue during and after the meet.

This year's event comes just over a month after the 50th anniversary of Steve Prefontaine's death in a motor vehicle crash.