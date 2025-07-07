Tips to prevent overdose emergencies this summer

Public health officials say summertime’s outdoor festivals and events come with an increase in substance abuse and overdose-related emergencies.

According to Lane County Public Health, fentanyl remains prevalent in the area’s illicit drug supply.

The agency recommends becoming familiar with the signs of an overdose, which may include unresponsiveness, slowed breathing, gurgling sounds or gray skin.

Health experts say to call 911 if someone shows these symptoms. And if naloxone, also known as Narcan, is available, it should be administered.

Learn more at Fentanyl Aware Lane County.

