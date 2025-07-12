Heat Advisory in effect Sunday for Willamette Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for most of the Willamette Valley for Sunday.

Forecasters said highs could reach the mid-to-upper 90s on Sunday.

The City of Eugene said its Downtown Library will serve as a designated cooling center where residents can go to escape the heat. It will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday. The other branches of the Eugene Library are closed on Sundays.

The city also said its splash pads are operating seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the following locations:



Fairmount Park (E. 15th Ave. and Fairmount Blvd.)

Oakmont Park (2295 Oakmont Way)

Skinner Butte Park (248 Cheshire Ave.)

Striker Field Park (Grand Cayman Dr. N. and Antigua Dr.)

Washington Park (2025 Washington St.)

Sunday's Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to moderate slightly on Monday, and then rebound into the mid-to-upper 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday in much of the Willamette Valley.