Eugene Springfield Fire crews rescue multiple rafters in separate river incidents Tuesday

Eugene Springfield Fire crews responded to two separate water rescues Tuesday evening after rafters ran into trouble on local rivers.

According to a release from ESF, the first incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on the McKenzie River near Armitage Park, where a group of five became stranded beneath a bridge following a rafting accident. All five were safely rescued by fire crews.

Roughly two hours later, responders were dispatched to the Willamette River, near the area where the Clearwater and Coast Fork rivers meet. An older adult, reportedly exhausted but wearing a life jacket, was found stuck mid-river. A bystander swam out to assist until emergency crews arrived. On the return trip, crews located the individual’s rafting partner, who was also struggling in the water.

No injuries were reported, and no one was transported for medical care.

