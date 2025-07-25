Emergency drought order declared in Douglas County

An emergency drought order has officially been declared in Douglas County. It is the third Oregon county to declare a drought emergency this year, following declarations from Lincoln and Baker counties earlier this month.

The order comes following severe and continued drought conditions, with reduced soil moisture levels and low stream flows. In the coming weeks, Douglas County temperatures are predicted to rise higher than normal, with below average precipitation.

A declaration approved by Douglas County Commissioners says drought conditions will result in a shortened growing season, decreased water supplies, and loss of economic stability for agricultural, livestock, and forest products industries.

Additionally, the drought may mitigate responses to wildfire threats in the area.

Commissioners have submitted a request for Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek to declare an executive drought order, which would expedite water management tools.

The drought declaration has not restricted residential use, however. Douglas County officials encourage citizens to conserve and monitor their water use.