© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Emergency drought order declared in Douglas County

KLCC | By Gabriella Sgro
Published July 25, 2025 at 2:05 PM PDT

An emergency drought order has officially been declared in Douglas County. It is the third Oregon county to declare a drought emergency this year, following declarations from Lincoln and Baker counties earlier this month.

The order comes following severe and continued drought conditions, with reduced soil moisture levels and low stream flows. In the coming weeks, Douglas County temperatures are predicted to rise higher than normal, with below average precipitation.

A declaration approved by Douglas County Commissioners says drought conditions will result in a shortened growing season, decreased water supplies, and loss of economic stability for agricultural, livestock, and forest products industries.

Additionally, the drought may mitigate responses to wildfire threats in the area.

Commissioners have submitted a request for Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek to declare an executive drought order, which would expedite water management tools.

The drought declaration has not restricted residential use, however. Douglas County officials encourage citizens to conserve and monitor their water use.
Tags
News Briefs Douglas Countydrought
Gabriella Sgro
Gabriella Sgro is an intern reporting at KLCC as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. She is a student at the University of Oregon and pursuing a degree in journalism and cinema studies. She hopes to combine her interest in the technical processes of recording and mixing sound with her love of community-based news.
See stories by Gabriella Sgro
Related Content