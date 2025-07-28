© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Newport asks residents to conserve water

KLCC | By Gabriella Sgro
Published July 28, 2025 at 12:44 PM PDT

The City of Newport has issued a Stage 1 water curtailment, requesting that residents conserve water while drought conditions continue. The curtailment follows the declaration of an emergency drought in Lincoln County made by Gov. Kotek earlier this month.

This is Lincoln County’s fourth drought in seven years.

Newport Public Works is advising residents to conserve indoor and outdoor water usage. They recommend reducing shower times, running dishwashers and laundry machines only when full, limiting watering lawns and checking for leaky faucets.

“These are not restrictions at this time,” said Steve Stewart, Newport Assistant Public Works Director and Water Treatment Plan Supervisor. “We will continue to monitor conditions and water levels to assist our community throughout this drought.”

There are four curtailment alert stages with increasing recommendations and restrictions. The City of Newport last issued a stage 1 alert in 2023. The city has never issued above a stage 2 alert.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed on conditions via the Oregon Drought Monitor. More water conservation methods can be found at MidCoastWater.org
Tags
News Briefs Newportdrought
Gabriella Sgro
Gabriella Sgro is an intern reporting at KLCC as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. She is a student at the University of Oregon and pursuing a degree in journalism and cinema studies. She hopes to combine her interest in the technical processes of recording and mixing sound with her love of community-based news.
See stories by Gabriella Sgro
Related Content