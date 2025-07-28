Newport asks residents to conserve water

The City of Newport has issued a Stage 1 water curtailment, requesting that residents conserve water while drought conditions continue. The curtailment follows the declaration of an emergency drought in Lincoln County made by Gov. Kotek earlier this month.

This is Lincoln County’s fourth drought in seven years.

Newport Public Works is advising residents to conserve indoor and outdoor water usage. They recommend reducing shower times, running dishwashers and laundry machines only when full, limiting watering lawns and checking for leaky faucets.

“These are not restrictions at this time,” said Steve Stewart, Newport Assistant Public Works Director and Water Treatment Plan Supervisor. “We will continue to monitor conditions and water levels to assist our community throughout this drought.”

There are four curtailment alert stages with increasing recommendations and restrictions. The City of Newport last issued a stage 1 alert in 2023. The city has never issued above a stage 2 alert.