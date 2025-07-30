Police identify victim in Tuesday's fatal I-5 crash

Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash that closed I-5 south of Eugene on Tuesday.

Oregon State Police say Kenneth Nicholas Thomas, 61, of Springfield was a passenger in a car that was struck by a dump truck.

Police say the car that Thomas was in had been hit by another vehicle that had turned directly across the southbound lanes in order to access an emergency turnaround.

That collision pushed Thomas' vehicle into the northbound lanes, where it was hit by the truck.

The driver of Thomas' vehicle, Timothy Brian Smith, 59, of Springfield, was taken by ambulance to an unspecified hospital with "serious injuries," according to police.

Police say a separate three-vehicle non-injury collision in the southbound lanes happened shortly after the first crash.

Both directions of the highway were closed for several hours, resulting in lengthy delays between Eugene and Creswell for much of the morning.