Most of Oregon is under an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke

Smoke from wildfires in Eastern Oregon and Washington is still affecting the air in much of western and central Oregon.

An air quality advisory is in effect for parts or all of 27 out of Oregon’s 36 counties, including the entire Willamette Valley.

Intermittent smoke may drift into coastal areas as well, including western Lane County.

In the Eugene area, Lane Regional Air Protection Agency forecasts air quality to range from Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy.

LRAPA said smoke is getting trapped in the Willamette Valley overnight.

That may make mornings worse for air quality and it may clear out somewhat in the afternoons.

Friday is expected to bring a change in the weather and cleaner air, though that could change.

