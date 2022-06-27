Eugene protesters march against domestic terrorism

Protesters in Eugene marched on Sunday in opposition to domestic terrorism.

In the wake of mass shootings against marginalized communities, The March Against Fear focused on the intersection of racism and gun violence.

Outside Eugene’s federal courthouse, a choir sang and community leaders delivered calls-to-action.

Miles Pendleton is the President of the Eugene-Springfield NAACP, which planned the event alongside more-than-30 organizations.

“When we fail to act in solidarity amongst one another, the people who bear the burden and the brunt of our inaction are our most marginalized and vulnerable identities.”

Speakers celebrated Congress’ newest gun legislation, attributing it to activist efforts. However, some said that it didn’t go far enough.

Rather, they advocated for Initiative Petition 17 to be on the November ballot. It would limit magazine size and create new requirements for gun ownership in Oregon.