Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Eugene protesters march against domestic terrorism

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published June 27, 2022 at 10:07 AM PDT
A group of protesters in downtown Eugene with flowers and a sign reading "peace."
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
Protestors from the March Against Fear in downtown Eugene.

Protesters in Eugene marched on Sunday in opposition to domestic terrorism.

In the wake of mass shootings against marginalized communities, The March Against Fear focused on the intersection of racism and gun violence.

Outside Eugene’s federal courthouse, a choir sang and community leaders delivered calls-to-action.

Miles Pendleton is the President of the Eugene-Springfield NAACP, which planned the event alongside more-than-30 organizations.

“When we fail to act in solidarity amongst one another, the people who bear the burden and the brunt of our inaction are our most marginalized and vulnerable identities.”

Speakers celebrated Congress’ newest gun legislation, attributing it to activist efforts. However, some said that it didn’t go far enough.

Rather, they advocated for Initiative Petition 17 to be on the November ballot. It would limit magazine size and create new requirements for gun ownership in Oregon.

News Anti-racismProtestEugene-Springfield NAACPgun controlMoms Demand Action
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a KLCC Reporting Intern through the Snowden Internship Program. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Wilk began volunteering in radio at 11-years-old, and he has served as a radio DJ and host on multiple local stations. Today, he is a Journalism undergraduate at the University of Oregon with a focus in local artistic communities. In his free time, Wilk enjoys writing music and reading old horror novels.
