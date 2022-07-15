© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Second Gentleman Emhoff visits Eugene

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published July 15, 2022 at 8:31 PM PDT
emhoff hugs.jpg
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
Second Gentleman Emhoff hugs track athlete Noah Lyles at a meeting on July 15.

At a roundtable at the University of Oregon, Emhoff met with Governor Kate Brown, university administration and professional athlete Noah Lyles.

Lyles became a public advocate for therapy after revealing his history with depression.

“All the times that I would have episodes of strong depression, I remember how angry I would be and feel, and that was a signal. It's like, okay, I need to talk to somebody.”

Lyles and Emhoff spoke about treatment strategies for men. Emhoff praised Lyle’s advocacy, and said the pandemic has caused a mental health crisis.

“If we can destigmatize it, make it okay, just make it part of our normal everyday conversation to talk about mental health, we can literally save lives.”

Emhoff said the Biden administration is working to improve mental healthcare.

Tags

News Douglas Emhoffmental health awareness
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a KLCC Reporting Intern through the Snowden Internship Program. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Wilk began volunteering in radio at 11-years-old, and he has served as a radio DJ and host on multiple local stations. Today, he is a Journalism undergraduate at the University of Oregon with a focus in local artistic communities. In his free time, Wilk enjoys writing music and reading old horror novels.
See stories by Nathan Wilk