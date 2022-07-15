Second Gentleman Emhoff visits Eugene

At a roundtable at the University of Oregon, Emhoff met with Governor Kate Brown, university administration and professional athlete Noah Lyles.

Lyles became a public advocate for therapy after revealing his history with depression.

“All the times that I would have episodes of strong depression, I remember how angry I would be and feel, and that was a signal. It's like, okay, I need to talk to somebody.”

Lyles and Emhoff spoke about treatment strategies for men. Emhoff praised Lyle’s advocacy, and said the pandemic has caused a mental health crisis.

“If we can destigmatize it, make it okay, just make it part of our normal everyday conversation to talk about mental health, we can literally save lives.”

Emhoff said the Biden administration is working to improve mental healthcare.