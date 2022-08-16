Wildfire risk map will not hike Oregon homeowners insurance

Officials are assuring homeowners that Oregon’s Wildfire Risk Map will not affect insurance rates.

The map, which the state released in June, identifies areas at high risk for wildfire damage. It was pulled for revisions after people complained of inaccuracies.

Mark Peterson of Oregon’s Department of Consumer & Business Services says insurance companies have no plans to use the state’s map.

“They have their own robust ways that they determine risk. And that includes their own maps, or maps that they get from third parties.”

Oregon requires homeowner’s insurance to cover wildfires. But state Insurance Commissioner Andrew Stolfi says amid increased risk, some companies are canceling policies.

Companies must justify their decisions to the state, and prove that they’re not excessive or discriminatory. The Division of Financial Regulation is offering a consumer advocacy hotline for those affected, which can be reached at 888-877-4894.

