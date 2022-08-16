© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
News

Wildfire risk map will not hike Oregon homeowners insurance

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published August 16, 2022 at 3:03 PM PDT
Remains from the 2020 Beachie Creek Fire in Gates, Oregon.
Kristyna Wentz-Graff
/
OPB
Remains from the 2020 Beachie Creek Fire in Gates, Oregon.

Officials are assuring homeowners that Oregon’s Wildfire Risk Map will not affect insurance rates.

The map, which the state released in June, identifies areas at high risk for wildfire damage. It was pulled for revisions after people complained of inaccuracies.

Mark Peterson of Oregon’s Department of Consumer & Business Services says insurance companies have no plans to use the state’s map.

“They have their own robust ways that they determine risk. And that includes their own maps, or maps that they get from third parties.”

Oregon requires homeowner’s insurance to cover wildfires. But state Insurance Commissioner Andrew Stolfi says amid increased risk, some companies are canceling policies.

Companies must justify their decisions to the state, and prove that they’re not excessive or discriminatory. The Division of Financial Regulation is offering a consumer advocacy hotline for those affected, which can be reached at 888-877-4894.

News insuranceOregon wildfiresOregon Wildfire Risk Map
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a KLCC Reporting Intern through the Snowden Internship Program. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Wilk began volunteering in radio at 11-years-old, and he has served as a radio DJ and host on multiple local stations. Today, he is a Journalism undergraduate at the University of Oregon with a focus in local artistic communities. In his free time, Wilk enjoys writing music and reading old horror novels.
