Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
High temperatures cover the Willamette Valley, thunderstorms possible

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published August 17, 2022 at 4:11 PM PDT
pqr.png
National Weather Service
The heat advisory. Lisa Kriederman of the NWS reminded the public to stay hydrated and check on vulnerable neighbors.

A heat advisory is in place for the Willamette Valley, with temperatures expected to climb near triple digits in some areas.

The advisory will last until late Thursday night. It stretches from Washington State down past Oakridge, reaching Corvallis in the west.

Lisa Kriederman is a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. She says temperatures are about fifteen degrees warmer than normal for this time of year, so the public should take precautions.

“We just want people to make sure that they have access to a cool space if they can reach one. Also, try to limit your activity outside during the hottest parts of the day, if you can.”

Kriederman says there could be thunderstorms in the Cascades, but they are unlikely to reach the Valley. She advises people to head indoors if a storm begins.

Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a KLCC Reporting Intern through the Snowden Internship Program. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Wilk began volunteering in radio at 11-years-old, and he has served as a radio DJ and host on multiple local stations. Today, he is a Journalism undergraduate at the University of Oregon with a focus in local artistic communities. In his free time, Wilk enjoys writing music and reading old horror novels.
