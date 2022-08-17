High temperatures cover the Willamette Valley, thunderstorms possible

A heat advisory is in place for the Willamette Valley, with temperatures expected to climb near triple digits in some areas.

The advisory will last until late Thursday night. It stretches from Washington State down past Oakridge, reaching Corvallis in the west.

Lisa Kriederman is a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. She says temperatures are about fifteen degrees warmer than normal for this time of year, so the public should take precautions.

“We just want people to make sure that they have access to a cool space if they can reach one. Also, try to limit your activity outside during the hottest parts of the day, if you can.”

Kriederman says there could be thunderstorms in the Cascades, but they are unlikely to reach the Valley. She advises people to head indoors if a storm begins.