Oregon food company fined $100,000 for mishandling chemicals

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published August 22, 2022 at 4:34 PM PDT
Carrots_BB.jpg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Smith Frozen Foods produces and supplies frozen vegetables. Anhydrous ammonia can be used as a fertilizer.

An Oregon company has agreed to pay $100,000 for violating the Clean Air Act.

Smith Frozen Foods Inc. is based in Weston, a small town in Umatilla County. According to EPA inspections from 2016, the company improperly handled anhydrous ammonia, a chemical that can lead to lung damage and death.

The EPA says the company failed to manage and implement a Risk Management Plan for accidental chemical release, and broke seven federal provisions.

Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a KLCC Reporting Intern through the Snowden Internship Program. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Wilk began volunteering in radio at 11-years-old, and he has served as a radio DJ and host on multiple local stations. Today, he is a Journalism undergraduate at the University of Oregon with a focus in local artistic communities. In his free time, Wilk enjoys writing music and reading old horror novels.
