Oregon food company fined $100,000 for mishandling chemicals

An Oregon company has agreed to pay $100,000 for violating the Clean Air Act.

Smith Frozen Foods Inc. is based in Weston, a small town in Umatilla County. According to EPA inspections from 2016, the company improperly handled anhydrous ammonia, a chemical that can lead to lung damage and death.

The EPA says the company failed to manage and implement a Risk Management Plan for accidental chemical release, and broke seven federal provisions.