Cottage Grove secures millions to revitalize historic downtown district
The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Tuesday the city of Cottage Grove will receive a $5 million federal grant to revitalize its historic commercial district. The award is through a project of the Economic Development Administration (EDA) and funded by the American Rescue Plan.
The grant funds will be used to upgrade five blocks of Main Street- Cottage Grove, by installing new landscaping, improving utilities and updating accessibility features. The historic downtown is well known. It’s been the location for scenes in movies including Buster Keaton’s silent film, “The General,” and the iconic comedy, Animal House.
The grant received key support from Oregon’s U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. The $5 million investment will be matched with $1.3 million in local funds and expected to create or retain 60 jobs, according to the city’s estimates.