Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
News

Following fire evacuation, Oakridge health clinic reaches out to displaced patients

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published September 12, 2022 at 8:11 PM PDT
oakridge staff.jpg
Orchid Health Oakridge Clinic
Following level 3 evacuation notice in Oakridge, physicians and health care staff are safe and accounted for and their thoughts are with any residents who are displaced.

The only health clinic in the Oakridge/West Fir area is closed following the weekend evacuation caused by the Cedar Creek fire. But patients can still receive health support remotely.

Jonny Cantrell is with Orchid Health Oakridge Clinic. He says staff took patient phone calls at their homes even as they themselves prepared to flee.

building.jpg
Orchid Health
The only health clinic serving rural Oakridge and West Fir is closed due to fire evacuation level 3 notice. The rural clinic is expected to re-open this week.

As evacuation levels decrease, Cantrell expects clinic doors to reopen this week. In the meantime he said, “We are here for our patients, and we can support them with any triage needs as well as prescription needs. We can schedule appointments through the telephone or through telehealth.”

Patients can reach Orchid clinic staff at 541-782-8304. Cantrell said all their physicians and health care staff are safe and accounted for and he adds their thoughts are with any residents who are displaced.

News
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
