Following fire evacuation, Oakridge health clinic reaches out to displaced patients

The only health clinic in the Oakridge/West Fir area is closed following the weekend evacuation caused by the Cedar Creek fire. But patients can still receive health support remotely.

Jonny Cantrell is with Orchid Health Oakridge Clinic. He says staff took patient phone calls at their homes even as they themselves prepared to flee.

As evacuation levels decrease, Cantrell expects clinic doors to reopen this week. In the meantime he said, “We are here for our patients, and we can support them with any triage needs as well as prescription needs. We can schedule appointments through the telephone or through telehealth.”

Patients can reach Orchid clinic staff at 541-782-8304. Cantrell said all their physicians and health care staff are safe and accounted for and he adds their thoughts are with any residents who are displaced.