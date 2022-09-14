SNAP food spoiled after wildfire evacuations or power shutoffs may be replaced

Oregon households that are part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and lost food to spoilage during evacuation or power shutoffs-- may be eligible for replacement benefits.

About 40,000 Oregonians evacuated their home during recent wind and wildfire events. SNAP recipients can now request replacement benefits if they lost food while evacuated or-- if they disposed of food that was not safe to eat-- following a power shutdown.

Benefit requests are made to the Oregon Department of Human Services and issued for the cost of the food lost. The request should be to replace food benefits equal to one month of the normal supplemental food benefit amount for the household.

Replacement benefits must be requested within 10 calendar days of the food loss. Once approved, the funds are added to a household’s Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

To make a food replacement request from ODHS:

Call (800) 699-9075

Or Email: SSP.StatewideWorkshare@dhsoha.state.or.us

Resources to help meet basic needs:

Find a food pantry: foodfinder.oregonfoodbank.org

Learn about government programs and community resources for older adults and people with disabilities: Aging and Disability Resource Connection of Oregon at 1-855-673-2372 or www.adrcoforegon.org.

Dial 2-1-1, or text your zip code to 898-211, www.211info.org