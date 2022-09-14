© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

SNAP food spoiled after wildfire evacuations or power shutoffs may be replaced

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published September 14, 2022 at 5:50 PM PDT
WEB dark fridge with food.jpg
courtesy of Abdullah Ahmad
/
Unsplash
Oregon SNAP recipients can now request replacement benefits if they lost food while evacuated or if they disposed of food that spoiled following a power shutdown.

Oregon households that are part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and lost food to spoilage during evacuation or power shutoffs-- may be eligible for replacement benefits.

About 40,000 Oregonians evacuated their home during recent wind and wildfire events. SNAP recipients can now request replacement benefits if they lost food while evacuated or-- if they disposed of food that was not safe to eat-- following a power shutdown.

Benefit requests are made to the Oregon Department of Human Services and issued for the cost of the food lost. The request should be to replace food benefits equal to one month of the normal supplemental food benefit amount for the household.

Replacement benefits must be requested within 10 calendar days of the food loss. Once approved, the funds are added to a household’s Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

To make a food replacement request from ODHS:

Call (800) 699-9075
Or Email: SSP.StatewideWorkshare@dhsoha.state.or.us

Resources to help meet basic needs:

Find a food pantry: foodfinder.oregonfoodbank.org

Learn about government programs and community resources for older adults and people with disabilities: Aging and Disability Resource Connection of Oregon at 1-855-673-2372 or www.adrcoforegon.org.

Dial 2-1-1, or text your zip code to 898-211, www.211info.org

News
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert