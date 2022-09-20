Culturally specific agency in Lane County describes plans for millions in Measure 110 funding

Nearly two years after Oregon voters approved a measure to decriminalize small amounts of drugs, funds from Measure 110 are now reaching the hands of local behavioral health resource networks. One culturally-specific provider shared how they will use their portion.

Centro Latino Americano is one of three resource networks in Lane County and the only Spanish language provider. Addictions Program Manager Basilio Sandoval says they’ll receive about $4.5 million to expand recovery programs and outpatient treatment and help clients meet basic needs.

“Measure 110 makes it possible for us to provide these services free of charge,” Sandoval said. “It also allows us to extend these services and support to their families. This is the key because supportive family members can influence recovery behavior.”

The Oregon Health Authority announced the Measure 110 roll out has so far totaled over $302 million dollars.

Measure 110, also known as the Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act, decriminalizes possession of small amounts of drugs in Oregon and allocates marijuana revenues toward addiction services.

At a Tuesday press briefing, OHA’s Steve Allen said funding Measure 110 is a key part of the state agency’s broader work to fully transform the behavioral health system.

According to the Behavioral Health Investment Report, as of mid-September, OHA has spent or obligated $845 million of the $1.35 billion the Oregon Legislature appropriated during the 2021-2023 biennium.

OHA expects to spend or obligate an additional $291 million by the end of 2022, which would raise the total to more than $1.1 billion, comprising 84 percent of the Legislature’s allocated funding.

The spending over the remaining three months of this year will focus on:

· Distributing an estimated additional $67 million for construction and renovation projects to increase the number of behavioral health beds in Oregon

· Distributing approximately $30 million in workforce grants to provide scholarships, tuition assistance, and other support to diversify the behavioral health workforce

· Getting federal approval for $155 million in behavioral health provider rate increases, to sustain and to support behavioral health services.

· Distributing more than $41 million for a variety of other behavioral health programs including Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, substance use disorder funds, and other system and accountability programs.

Despite what some call a sluggish roll out, support for Measure 110 remains strong among Oregonians recently surveyed.