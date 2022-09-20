© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Culturally specific agency in Lane County describes plans for millions in Measure 110 funding

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published September 20, 2022 at 4:36 PM PDT
staff group shot.jpeg
Centro Latino Americano
Centro Latino Americano is one of 44 Behavioral Health Resource Networks around Oregon which will receive Measure 110 funds to support addiction, recovery and other services.

Nearly two years after Oregon voters approved a measure to decriminalize small amounts of drugs, funds from Measure 110 are now reaching the hands of local behavioral health resource networks. One culturally-specific provider shared how they will use their portion.

Centro Latino Americano is one of three resource networks in Lane County and the only Spanish language provider. Addictions Program Manager Basilio Sandoval says they’ll receive about $4.5 million to expand recovery programs and outpatient treatment and help clients meet basic needs.

“Measure 110 makes it possible for us to provide these services free of charge,” Sandoval said. “It also allows us to extend these services and support to their families. This is the key because supportive family members can influence recovery behavior.”

The Oregon Health Authority announced the Measure 110 roll out has so far totaled over $302 million dollars.

Measure 110, also known as the Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act, decriminalizes possession of small amounts of drugs in Oregon and allocates marijuana revenues toward addiction services.

At a Tuesday press briefing, OHA’s Steve Allen said funding Measure 110 is a key part of the state agency’s broader work to fully transform the behavioral health system.

According to the Behavioral Health Investment Report, as of mid-September, OHA has spent or obligated $845 million of the $1.35 billion the Oregon Legislature appropriated during the 2021-2023 biennium.

OHA expects to spend or obligate an additional $291 million by the end of 2022, which would raise the total to more than $1.1 billion, comprising 84 percent of the Legislature’s allocated funding.

The spending over the remaining three months of this year will focus on:

· Distributing an estimated additional $67 million for construction and renovation projects to increase the number of behavioral health beds in Oregon

· Distributing approximately $30 million in workforce grants to provide scholarships, tuition assistance, and other support to diversify the behavioral health workforce

· Getting federal approval for $155 million in behavioral health provider rate increases, to sustain and to support behavioral health services.

· Distributing more than $41 million for a variety of other behavioral health programs including Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, substance use disorder funds, and other system and accountability programs.

Despite what some call a sluggish roll out, support for Measure 110 remains strong among Oregonians recently surveyed.

News
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert