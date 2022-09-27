© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
News

Influenza virus is here and so is the shot to protect yourself from it

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published September 27, 2022 at 7:02 PM PDT
After years of pandemic precautions which offset flu seasons, public health officials are seeing first cases of Influenza in Lane County and urging residents to get the annual flu shot.

According to health officials, we are now solidly in flu season. Lane County Public Health reports they’re seeing their first cases of Influenza, prompting the message: get the flu shot now.

Spokesperson Jason Davis said this is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from Influenza and the serious health complications that come with the virus.

“That is especially important considering the fact that we now have the constant COVID around,” he said. “So, by getting your flu shot--by getting your COVID booster-- you’ll have that protection that will help you have a healthy fall and be able to get through these first few months of the flu season as unscathed as possible.”

Health officials say the flu shot is the best way to protect against Influenza and the serious health complications that come with the virus.

Health officials said getting the flu shot and bivalent COVID booster on the same day is fine. However, they caution against getting the flu shot along with more reactive vaccines like the one against monkeypox (MPX.)

Get the annual flu shot now

The influenza vaccine is available through health care providers, most pharmacies, and Lane County Public Health communicable disease clinic by calling 541-682-4041

Influenza has arrived in the Pacific Northwest and so has the annual flu shot. Health officials say, "Get it now!"

Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
