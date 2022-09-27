Influenza virus is here and so is the shot to protect yourself from it

According to health officials, we are now solidly in flu season. Lane County Public Health reports they’re seeing their first cases of Influenza, prompting the message: get the flu shot now.

Spokesperson Jason Davis said this is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from Influenza and the serious health complications that come with the virus.

“That is especially important considering the fact that we now have the constant COVID around,” he said. “So, by getting your flu shot--by getting your COVID booster-- you’ll have that protection that will help you have a healthy fall and be able to get through these first few months of the flu season as unscathed as possible.”

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC Health officials say the flu shot is the best way to protect against Influenza and the serious health complications that come with the virus.

Health officials said getting the flu shot and bivalent COVID booster on the same day is fine. However, they caution against getting the flu shot along with more reactive vaccines like the one against monkeypox (MPX.)

Get the annual flu shot now

The influenza vaccine is available through health care providers, most pharmacies, and Lane County Public Health communicable disease clinic by calling 541-682-4041