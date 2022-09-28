Oregon Fire Marshal sends hazard incident team to assist Floridians during catastrophic storm

Thirteen members from the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s incident management teams are on their way to Florida to provide hazard response assistance as Hurricane Ian makes landfall and pushes northward.

Immediately after receiving a request for aid from the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the Fire Marshal’s office went to work. A team of thirteen members were assembled from fire agencies across the state including Eugene-Springfield Fire, Albany Fire and McKenzie Fire and Rescue.

Office of State Fire Marshal

Kassie Keller is with the Office of State Fire Marshal and said the incident team will arrive in Tallahassee, then determine specific work sites impacted by the catastrophic storm. “Our incident management teams are All Hazard, so their training does reflect that,” she said. “They’re primarily fire, but they’re also trained in different disaster including hurricanes. And actually, many of these folks who are responding have been mobilized to a hurricane before.”

Keller said these specialists train year-round to respond to disasters and the moment their boots hit the ground, they will be ready to help in any way needed.

