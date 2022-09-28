© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
News

Red Cross trained Portland couple prepares to deploy on relief mission for victims of Hurricane Ian

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published September 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM PDT
amber and chris red cross truck.jpeg
Amber Schwarzkopf
Chris and Amber Schwarzkopf are Red Cross volunteers mobilizing for a two-week relief mission to Florida to help during and after Hurricane Ian.

The American Red Cross is mobilizing trained volunteers from Oregon to provide disaster relief as Hurricane Ian ravages Florida.

Red Cross volunteers.jpg
Red Cross Cascades Region
Red Cross Cascades Region has deployed emergency volunteers from across Oregon to provide disaster relief in Florida communities hit by Hurricane Ian. Here, volunteers work through the night to prepare food packages for shelters.

The Red Cross Cascades Region already has seven emergency volunteers on the ground with 20 more currently on standby.

Amber and Chris Schwarzkopf are running last minute errands—preparing to ship out from Portland. The retired couple described how they are ready to assist displaced Floridians.

“We have classes for sheltering and the sheltering involves food handling,” Amber said. “And for the LGBTQ community, like how do you handle any issues that would come up so that they’re really comfortable.”

Chris added, “Since I was a forklift driver in the past, I do warehouse work for logistics so we can send products to the shelters.”

couple at red cross.jpg
Chris and Amber Schwarzkopf
Amber and Chris Schwarzkopf are trained Red Cross volunteers. They have supported numerous disaster relief and humanitarian missions from fires to floods to unaccompanied child migrant refuge. Now, they are readying to depart for Florida to provide aid to residents during and after Hurricane Ian.

Along with the Schwarzkopfs, Red Cross volunteers have been mobilized from Bend, Eugene, and Medford, to provide disaster relief during and after the catastrophic storm.

Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
