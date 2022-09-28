Red Cross trained Portland couple prepares to deploy on relief mission for victims of Hurricane Ian
The American Red Cross is mobilizing trained volunteers from Oregon to provide disaster relief as Hurricane Ian ravages Florida.
The Red Cross Cascades Region already has seven emergency volunteers on the ground with 20 more currently on standby.
Amber and Chris Schwarzkopf are running last minute errands—preparing to ship out from Portland. The retired couple described how they are ready to assist displaced Floridians.
“We have classes for sheltering and the sheltering involves food handling,” Amber said. “And for the LGBTQ community, like how do you handle any issues that would come up so that they’re really comfortable.”
Chris added, “Since I was a forklift driver in the past, I do warehouse work for logistics so we can send products to the shelters.”
Along with the Schwarzkopfs, Red Cross volunteers have been mobilized from Bend, Eugene, and Medford, to provide disaster relief during and after the catastrophic storm.