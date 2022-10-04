This is not a strike! PeaceHealth hospital workers hold "informational picket" on their work breaks

Hospital workers rallied on the sidewalk outside Springfield’s Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend Tuesday. Hundreds came out—some during work breaks-- to protest short staffing, low wages and ongoing COVID concerns. KLCC was there.

Marching to a steady drumbeat, picketing caregivers march with signs and chant, “Don’t back down! Won’t back down.”

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC Union healthcare workers take over the sidewalk outside PeaceHealth RiverBend Medical Center Tuesday to rally for better staffing, pay and COVID protections. This was not a work stoppage. Picketers marched during work breaks.

This is an informational picket, not a work stoppage. Organizers said workers want a safe staffing and a fair labor contract—something they are still without.

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC Savannah DeFord is a Certified Nursing Assistant and union member picketing outside PeaceHealth RiverBend Medical Center where she's worked for almost ten years.

Savannah DeFord is a Certified Nursing Assistant in the ICU. She says she was there, unmasked in 2020, when they intubated their first COVID patient.

“I have literally been exposed to almost everything, in the years I’ve been here. And they should take care of us,” she insisted. We’re taking care of the business, which is what they care about—their income. And we’re the ones who come in. We’re the ones that put ourselves at risk to make that money. We deserve a fair share.”

DeFord said she brought COVID home in 2021, sickened her whole family and was only paid for two shifts over the 14 days she was off. She’s worked at RiverBend Medical Center for 9 ½ years.

In a statement, PeaceHealth officials wrote they “respect the rights of our caregivers to participate in these kinds of activities as part of ongoing union contract negotiations.”

As workers in hospital scrubs and purple union tee shirts marched and chanted, Eugene City Counselor Matt Keating and State Representatives Julie Fahey, John Lively, Nancy Nathanson huddled up with workers on the picket line to “show support and encouragement,” said Lively.

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC Oregon House Representatives John Lively (foreground) and Julie Fahey (center) were two of many healthcare union advocates to show up in support of the picketing hospital workers.

Felisa Hagins is Political Director with Service Employee International Union-SEIU Local 49 said hospital caregivers deserve respect and acknowledgment of their worth. She added she believes these things can be reflected in a solid, fair labor contract.

In addition to this location at RiverBend in Springfield, SEIU member PeaceHealth caregivers held similar rallies Tuesday at Sacred Heart Medical Center University District and St. John Medical Center in Longview, Washington.

The picketing workers “believe that understaffing, high-turnover, low wages, lack of affordable healthcare and lack of adequate COVID protections, like administrative paid time off when they test positive for COVID.” Organizers said all these are issues they are bargaining over.

Workers carry signs and chant, “What’s this about? Patient care!”

The statement below is from PeaceHealth management, released while employees picketed outside three of their hospitals:

“SEIU’s informational picketing is not a strike nor a refusal to work and will have no impact on the accessibility to or care provided at our facilities. PeaceHealth respects the rights of our caregivers to participate in these kinds of activities as part of ongoing union contract negotiations. We remain deeply committed to our caregivers, and we are proud of the high-quality, compassionate care and service they provide to patients and the community. Our patients and their families can continue to count on us to deliver that care without interruption.”

