Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Despite low RSV case count in Oregon, parents of infants should watch out for signs

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published October 27, 2022 at 5:47 AM PDT
Infants under 6 months are vulnerable to RSV-related complications because of their naive immune systems and small respiratory airways, health experts say.

While dozens of states across the U.S. have reported dramatic increases in the number of children with a respiratory virus known as R-S-V, the latest data from the Oregon Health Authority shows the number of cases in Oregon remains low.

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, typically presents like a seasonal cold. However, toddlers and particularly infants can experience severe symptoms. In the worst cases, an RSV infection can spread to the lower respiratory tract causing pneumonia and bronchiolitis.

Lane County Public Health has been alerted to “a few” pediatric cases from area hospitals. Health officials said parents of infants should watch out for signs like short, shallow breaths, wheezing sounds and when the muscles around the chest cavity contract in an abnormal way.

RSV virus usually peaks between December and February but in 2022 it’s appeared early. The best form of prevention is good respiratory hygiene.

Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
