© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Oregon Nurses Assoc. proposes legislation to address nurse staffing crisis

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published November 2, 2022 at 3:43 PM PDT
tired_nurse.jpg
Unsplash
Oregon Nurses Association reps say burnout and unsafe working conditions are leading reasons why nurses are leaving quitting. "Fix the conditions, fix the turnover rate," they say.

According to the Oregon Nurses Association, nearly a quarter of the state’s active nursing force quit in 2022. On Wednesday, nurses and union representatives launched a campaign called “Safe Staffing Saves Lives” to support new legislation addressing what they call a nurse staffing crisis.

The ONA, with support from Portland democrat Rep. Rob Nosse, will introduce the legislation during Oregon’s 2023 legislative session. It will add enforcement measures to the existing nurse staffing law-- including severe financial penalties for hospitals that ignore it. Matt Calzia, is a registered nurse.

male nurse.jpg
Facebook live screenshot
Matt Calzia is a Registered Nurse and ONA’s Director of Nursing Practice and Professional Development

“Right now, nurses are overwhelmed,” he said. “They’re not able to take their rest or meal breaks. Waiting times for patients grow longer and longer and patients become more frustrated. Hospitals exploited the pandemic by arbitrarily declaring “crisis staffing” and refusing to follow staffing plans.”

Calzia said the new legislation will require that the Oregon Health Authority enforce the nurse staffing law.

News
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert