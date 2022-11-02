Oregon Nurses Assoc. proposes legislation to address nurse staffing crisis

According to the Oregon Nurses Association, nearly a quarter of the state’s active nursing force quit in 2022. On Wednesday, nurses and union representatives launched a campaign called “Safe Staffing Saves Lives” to support new legislation addressing what they call a nurse staffing crisis.

The ONA, with support from Portland democrat Rep. Rob Nosse, will introduce the legislation during Oregon’s 2023 legislative session. It will add enforcement measures to the existing nurse staffing law-- including severe financial penalties for hospitals that ignore it. Matt Calzia, is a registered nurse.

Facebook live screenshot Matt Calzia is a Registered Nurse and ONA’s Director of Nursing Practice and Professional Development

“Right now, nurses are overwhelmed,” he said. “They’re not able to take their rest or meal breaks. Waiting times for patients grow longer and longer and patients become more frustrated. Hospitals exploited the pandemic by arbitrarily declaring “crisis staffing” and refusing to follow staffing plans.”

Calzia said the new legislation will require that the Oregon Health Authority enforce the nurse staffing law.