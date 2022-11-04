Wacky weather in western Oregon forecasts heavy rain, high winds and (maybe even) snow

Many parts of Oregon are experiencing an “atmospheric river event.” Rainfall is expected to reach one and a half inches over much of the Willamette Valley Friday. And up to three inches are expected along the coast and the foothills of the Cascade Range.

Treena Jensen is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service-Portland. She said with this front, wind is a big concern. “Wind gusts, especially in the higher elevations,” she warned, “if you’re going towards the coast or towards the Cascades, there’s a high wind warning in effect from late this afternoon to overnight.”

Jensen said gusts could reach 60 MPH in higher elevations. Tonight, winds in the valley could reach up to 30 MPH.

With so much wind and saturated ground, Jensen reminded folks to watch out for toppling trees. And, she said if you come across any power lines on the ground, assume they are live and avoid them.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the mid-Willamette Valley. In preparation, Eugene Public Works crews prioritized the cleaning of known problem and low-lying areas. Crews are also on standby through the weekend, ready to respond to hazardous situations.

“As first responders, we know the public relies on us to build, maintain and protect our public infrastructure,” said Eugene Public Works spokesperson Brian Richardson. “The strong winds this weekend will likely strip trees of much of their remaining leaves. This could lead to clogged storm drains or potentially break branches.”

Eugene residents can report localized flooding or downed trees in the right of way by calling 541-682-4800, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or call the non-emergency police line after hours at 541-682-5111.

If you think the weather in western Oregon has been a bit wacky, keep watching.

In addition to the atmospheric river event producing heavy rainfall across the northwest and the National Weather Service issuing a high wind warning for the Cascades and the Coast Range-- Now, there is even a 20% chance of snow in lower elevations on Monday or Tuesday. If colder temperatures line up just so with the rain, Meteorologist Treena Jensen says it isn’t likely—but snow in early November “is possible.”

And it would also be “rare.”

“We could see ourselves having the latest snow event and the earliest snow event in the same year.” (Remember that Oregon snowstorm back in April, 2022?)

NOAA Atmospheric rivers like these funnel moisture from the tropics.

Jensen said if any snow does fall in the valley, it’s expected to be very wet. And heavy. Much like the stuff that came down during the 2019 Snowpocalypse. Just nowhere near as much.

