DeFazio may be passing a political torch but he's "gotta stay engaged"

Oregon’s longest-serving U.S. House member joined a crowd of supporters on election night-- to cheer for the woman who will take his seat.

Representative Peter DeFazio joined hands with fellow Democrat Val Hoyle as she declared victory over Republican Alek Skarlatos in the race for the 4th Congressional District.

Hoyle was endorsed by DeFazio who said he’s glad she’ll be his replacement in the House. But that doesn’t mean he’ll be out of commission.

“I’ve got to still stay engaged, stay involved,” DeFazio insisted. “And try and help us in 2024 to make sure we don’t have a come-back of Trump and the end of representative democracy.”

DeFazio added he still has a couple of “big bills” in action as he finishes out his lame duck session.