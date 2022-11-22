North Eugene residents plead for end to industrial noise pollution

The Eugene City Council is considering an ordinance to change the way the city regulates commercial and industrial noise. (Section 6.750 of the Eugene code, 1971)

During a public hearing Monday evening, River Road area resident Laura Shoe described a deep humming she hears, early in the morning, that she said comes from the Zip-O Laminators plant, three miles away.

“It makes me physically nauseous. I can’t concentrate. My home office where I do 100% of my work, also faces south, I can’t start working until the noise stops. Now some people say that because businesses like Zip-O bring us jobs that we should leave them alone. But I say what about my business? What about my job?”

Zip-O Laminators, LLC Many of the dozen or more River Road area residents commenting at Monday's Eugene City Council public hearing named the Zip-O Laminators planer as a source of the noise and vibrations affecting their sleep and overall wellbeing.

The Environmental Health and Safety Manager for Zip-O told the Council the noise levels have been tested both on the site and in north Eugene neighborhoods and were “not in violation of the current city code.”

The city has reportedly worked with a noise consultant to address the chronic noise and vibration issues. Public hearings take place prior to the Council taking any legal action.