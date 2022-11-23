As RSV cases surge, pediatric hospitalist has guidance for concerned parents

A recent rise in the admission of children with the respiratory virus, RSV, has the Southern Willamette Valley’s largest hospital flexing. Heading into the holiday weekend, parents need to know when and where to seek care for their infant or child.

Dr. Serena Black is a pediatric hospitalist at PeaceHealth Medical Center at RiverBend. She said after a two-year, pandemic-induced dry spell, children’s immune systems aren’t prepared.

Dr. Serena Black is a pediatric hospitalist at PeaceHealth Medical Center at RiverBend. She says this is worst surge of pediatric respiratory illness she has seen while practicing at the hospital.

“This is kind of a big wave of fresh illness for them that seems to be taking a more severe case for some kids,” she said. “This also does seem to be an aggressive strain of respiratory syncytial virus this year.”

RiverBend’s pediatric unit has 16 beds and Black says over the last week, 5 to 6 patients each day have been admitted with RSV. Black said parents need guidance around whether to head to primary care or the emergency department.

“If they have fever lasting longer than five days or any fever over 100.4 degrees in an infant under two months old, needs to be seen,” she advised.

PeaceHealth's medical director for children's services, Serena Black, says this seems to be an aggressive strain of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) this year.

And, Dr. Black said, absolutely seek medical help if your child is working hard to breath. This can look like panting or wheezing. Parents should also watch for signs of dehydration. In children, it’s not drinking enough fluids and in infants, they have fewer wet diapers than usual.

The elderly are also at risk of complications from RSV. Family members and caregivers should remain aware and seek care for an older adult who is having trouble breathing, appears dehydrated or feels extremely weak.

Dr. Black said the prevention tactics we practiced to stop the spread of COVID-19 are as relevant as ever for limiting the spread of other respiratory illnesses. She said wash your hands, wear a mask when appropriate and stay home when sick. Even if it means sadly missing a holiday gathering with family and friends.

