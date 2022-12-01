© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Willamette Valley gets light dusting of snow on first day of December

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published December 1, 2022 at 5:13 PM PST
kinkaid park in south Eugene.jpg
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
Following a brief snow shower Thursday afternoon, Kincaid Park in south Eugene was dusted with the white stuff. Meteorologists say it won't last as temperatures are expected to climb by the weekend.

The right mixture of cooler temperatures and consistent precipitation on Wednesday night allowed for what meteorologists call the “wet bulb” effect.

“Basically what that is, is big fat drops of rain. If there’s enough of it, those raindrops can actually lower the ambient temperature and cause that rain to transition into snow.”

man dog in light snow.jpg
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
A man walks his dog on Rexius Trail in south Eugene after a brief snow shower dusted the region.

David Bishop is with the National Weather Service. He said areas as low as 500 feet have seen a rain/snow mix with trace accumulations across the Willamette Valley including Eugene and Springfield.

snowy driveway.jpg
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
Fresh snow remains on hedges and rooftops in south Eugene after a 30-minute snow fall on the first day of December, 2022.

These rain/snow showers in the lower elevations are expected to continue much the same over Thursday night. However, Bishop said higher temperatures on Friday and Saturday should result in the transition to a rainy weekend.

Bishop reminded drivers to use trip check before hitting the road and be prepared when traveling to areas which may require traction control devices.

News
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert