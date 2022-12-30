Eugene YMCA to receive $2 million from Oregon's sizeable pile of federal funds

A newly passed Congressional spending bill contains 145 community-initiated projects in Oregon. One Eugene agency describes plans to use its allocation.

The Eugene Family YMCA is expected to receive $2 million toward its Capital Campaign for a new facility. CEO Brian Steffen said besides helping to complete a state-of-the-art space, the funds will expand health and educational services for youth. “It will support STEM learning lab, pre-school spaces and education space for high school kiddos.”

Steffen expressed gratitude to Oregon’s congressional leaders for their “visionary contributions” and said the money will help the Y avoid long term construction debt. This will in turn allow revenues to be invested in scholarships. Steffen insisted, “no individuals in our community will be turned away for a financial hardship.”

Eugene Family YMCA Brian Steffen is Chief Executive Officer of the Eugene Family YMCA. He and staff are celebrating the passage of the 2023 congressional omnibus appropriations package which includes $2 million in funding for the south Eugene-based agency.

Considering the acute need for childcare in the area and the impact of COVID on kids’ educational cycle, Steffen said the new YMCA will be a place that can be accessed by any family regardless of their socioeconomic status.

Steffen has five children and thinks of them when describing the many ways the new YMCA will be an age-appropriate space for all ages. He says while parents or guardians are exercising, there will be safe, staffed, play areas for preschoolers.

Eugene Family YMCA Little ones read together at the Eugene Family YMCA.

“Middle school children can go to the Science Technology Engineering and Math learning lab where they can be in a structured environment and learn and explore and be creative,” he said.

High school students will have the teen space where they can hang out with friends, work on homework and participate in programming like e-sports youth programming or computer classes.

Steffen said they have been working on the $2 million application for federal funding for over a year. The historic agency received the full amount requested. A ribbon cutting for the new 75,000-square-foot YMCA, at the southwest corner of Hilyard Street and 24th Avenue, will be held in December of 2023.

The federal funds for community projects secured by Oregon’s U.S. Congressional leadership is broken down by region here:

Oregon Coast:



$10.528 million for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for Port of Coos Bay Dredging

$4 million for the Oregon Department of Administrative Services for Shutter Creek Rehabilitation and Renovations

$4 million for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for Columbia River Channel Improvements

$3 million for Nehalem Bay Health District for its Health Center and Pharmacy

$3 million for Tillamook County for its Fiber Network, with Rep. Schrader

$2.8 million for Oregon Dept of Transportation for the US101 Sidewalk Infill, with Rep. Schrader

$2 million for Tillamook County for its Public Safety Radio Communication System, with Rep. Schrader

$2 million for the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office for a Lincoln County Radio System Upgrade

$1 million for Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital for SUD Treatment Center facilities and equipment

$800,000 for Oregon State University for the Blue-Tech Professional Training Program

$750,000 for Columbia Memorial Hospital for Emergency Operations and Logistics Renovations

$750,000 for the Coquille Indian Tribe for Coquille River Salmon Conservation

$702,000 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Umpqua River Project

$625,000 for the Tillamook Estuary Partnership for Climate Change Monitoring Instruments

$330,000 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Tillamook Bay and Bar Project

$320,000 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Coquille River

$50,000 for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Skipanon Channel Project



Metro:



$5 million for the Oregon Food Bank for Facilities and Equipment in Multnomah, Wasco, and Malheur Counties

$4 million for City of Beaverton for Beaverton Downtown Loop, with Rep. Bonamici

$4 million for Housing Authority of Clackamas County for Hillside Redevelopment Project, with Rep. Schrader

$3.2 million for Oregon Dept of Transportation for OR141: Hall Boulevard Pedestrian Safety Improvements at Hemlock & Spruce, with Rep. Bonamici

$3.179 million for City of Gresham for 181st Safety Improvements Project, with Rep. Blumenauer

$3 million for Home Forward for the Troutdale Affordable Housing Project

$3 million for the City of Beaverton for the Beaverton Homelessness Shelter

$3 million for the City of Sherwood for the Tonquin Employment Area Access Project

$3 million for Tualatin Valley Water District for the Willamette Water Supply System Construction Project, with Rep. Bonamici

$2 million for Clackamas County for a Watershed Protection Project and Wastewater Facility Decommission, with Rep. Blumenauer

$2 million for OCHIN Inc for Health Information Technology Training, with Rep. Bonamici

$2 million for The Oregon Zoo for the Condor Restoration Project

$2 million for Central City Concern for the Portland River Haven & Recuperative Care Program Expansion Project

$2 million for City of Portland for Community Safety Plan Design and Programming, with Rep. Blumenauer

$2 million for Multnomah County for Earthquake Ready Burnside Bridge Design Phase, with Rep. Blumenauer

$2 million for City of Portland for Fairfield Apartments, with Rep. Bonamici

$1 million for Proud Ground for its Expanding Permanently Affordable Homeownership Opportunities Project

$1 million for the Latino Network for La Plaza Esperanza

$1 million for Albina Vision Trust, Inc. for Albina Land Bank, with Rep. Blumenauer

$1 million for the City of Portland for NE Halsey Safety and Access to Transit Project, with Rep. Blumenauer

$962,000 for Washington County for Aloha Livable Community and Safe Access to Transit

$850,000 for Williams & Russell CDC for its Williams & Russell Project

$814,000 for Columbia County Economic Team for the Columbia County Advanced and Additive Manufacturing Small Business Incubator, with Rep. Bonamici

$800,000 for Oregon Health and Science University for facilities and equipment for its behavioral health coordination center, with Rep. Blumenauer

$785,000 for Portland State University for the Oregon Microplastics Research Center

$750,000 for Black United Fund of Oregon, Inc., for Building United Futures Complex Construction, with Rep. Blumenauer

$750,000 for Portland State University for Low-Cost Student Housing, with Rep. Blumenauer

$750,000 for National Association of Minority Contractors – Oregon for Black-Owned Small Businesses and Economic Prosperity Project

$703,046 for Feed'em Freedom Foundation, Black Community Food Center, with Rep. Blumenauer

$700,000 for the Oregon Institute of Technology for its Healthcare career pathways program, with Rep. Schrader

$540,000 for Lines for Life for its YouthLine National Expansion Project

$500,000 for Riverside Training Centers, Inc. for its Empowerment Center for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

$374,000 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for its Willamette River, OR Environmental Dredging Project

$352,000 for the City of Portland for its Legacy Business Preservation Project

$340,000 for the City of St. Helens, Oregon for St. Helens Law Enforcement Technology

$252,000 for the Children’s Center of Clackamas County for Community-Based Child Abuse Prevention

$198,000 for Scappoose Rural Fire District for its Fire and Aviation Workforce Training and Education Program for High School Students

$163,000 for SPOON for Online Training to Support Children at Risk for Malnutrition

$108,000 for Disability Rights Oregon to Enhance Services for People with Disabilities

Willamette Valley:



$4 million for the Oregon Department of Transportation for OR18/OR99W Corridor Safety and Intersection Improvements, with Rep. Bonamici

$2.56 million for Salem Area Mass Transit District for a South Salem Mobility as a Service Transit Facility, with Rep. Schrader

$2.2 million for the City of Carlton for the Sewer Collection Pipe Replacement Project

$2 million for Eugene Family YMCA for Childcare facilities YMCA, with Rep. DeFazio

$2 million for Marion County for its Detroit Lake Marina Excavation and Resiliency Project, with Rep. Schrader

$1.6 million for the City of Falls City for the Water System Project

$1.512 million for Oregon Department of Transportation for the Benton Area Transit Fleet Replacement, with Rep. DeFazio

$1.5 million for the City of Carlton for the West Main Street Revitalization Project

$1.5 million for Lane County to retrofit and provide equipment for a Behavioral Health Stabilization Center, with Rep. DeFazio

$1.5 million for Lane County for Immediate Occupancy planning for a multi-purpose facility, with Rep. DeFazio

$1.253 million for City of Aumsville for a Wastewater Treatment Plant Project, with Rep. Schrader

$1.157 million for the University of Oregon for the Sustainable Cities Institute, with Rep. DeFazio

$1 million for the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency for the Santiam Lodge: A Transitional Home for Wildfire Survivors Project

$1 million for the State of Oregon for the Opal Creek Wilderness and Scenic Recreation Area Act Implementation Project

$1 million for Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital for the Sweet Home Clinic and Urgent Care

$850,00 for Corvallis Neighborhood Housing Services Inc., DevNW for Community Land Trust Development

$804,000 for the Capaces Leadership Institute for Anahuac Farms Facilities and Equipment

$800,000 for Lane Transit District for its Fleet Fall Protection and Crane Project, with Rep. DeFazio

$500,000 for Lane Community College for its Simulation Laboratory

$500,000 for the Sheridan School District for the Barbara Roberts Career Technical School

$412,000 for the Capaces Leadership Institute for its Anahuac Farm & Cultural Center Infrastructure Build Project

$385,000 for Springfield Public Schools for its Career and Technical Cosmetology program, with Rep. DeFazio

$340,000 for Chemeketa Community College for a Commercial Truck Driving Program, with Rep. Scrader

$275,000 for White Bird Clinic for its Mental Health Center Renovation Project

$232,000 for Willamalane Park and Recreation District for its Dorris Ranch Orchard Replacement, with Rep. DeFazio

$195,000 for Looking Glass Community Services for At-Risk Youth Rural Program Building Renovation & Program Expansion

$176,000 for Lane County Public Safety Dispatch Center Equipment Upgrade, with Rep. DeFazio

$83,000 for the City of Dallas for its Emergency Operations Center

Mid-Columbia/Central Oregon:



$5 million for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs for Drinking Water Infrastructure

$3.088 million for the La Pine Community Health Center for Health Center Expansion

$3 million for the Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation for Hood River Affordable Housing

$2.548 million for the Lone Pine Irrigation District for its Authorized Watershed Plan

$2.5 million for East Fork Irrigation District for its Authorized Watershed Plan

$2.5 million for the Ochoco Irrigation District for McKay Creek Infrastructure

$2.332 million for the Oregon Department of Transportation for the Jordan Road to Sandy River Delta Multi-use Path, with Rep. Blumenauer

$2 million for the City of Redmond for Water System Construction

$1.380 million for Oregon State University-Cascades for Little Kits Childcare Centers

$1.019 million for the Wheeler County Office of Emergency Management for its Vehicle and Radio System Upgrades

$975,000 for the City of Mosier for the Mosier Community Center and Fire Station

$960,000 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the John Day Lock & Dam

$800,000 for the Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity for Affordable Housing Development in Central Oregon

$700,000 for the U.S. Forest Service for Deschutes National Forest for Recreational Access

$441,000 for the Columbia Gorge Community College for Advanced Manufacturing Skills Equipment

$400,000 for the Mid-Columbia Community Action Council for The Dalles Navigation Center Micro-Shelters

$200,000 for the North Unit Irrigation District for the Crooked River Water Supply Study

$153,000 for the Central Oregon Community College for Madras Campus Health Careers Expansion

$115,000 for Hood River Crag Rats for the Historic Cloud Cap Inn

Eastern Oregon:



$6 million to Camp Umatilla for Housing Facilities Construction

$3.5 million for the City of Burns for Water System Improvements

$3 million for Owyhee Irrigation District for its Kingman Lateral Pipeline Project

$3 million for Treasure Valley Community College for its Nursing & Allied Health Professions Center

$2.82 million for City of Paisley for Water System Improvements

$2 million for Union County Emergency Services for its Union County Radio System Upgrade Project

$1.855 million for the Burns Paiute Tribe for its Burns Paiute Tribal Community Wellness Center Retrofit

$1.7 million for Morrow County and Umatilla County to address Drinking Water Contamination of private wells

$1.5 million for the City of Pendleton for its Highway 11/30 Housing Expansion project

$1.25 million for Community Counseling Solutions for its Grant County Health Center

$1 million for City of Irrigon for its Business Opportunity Incubator

$940,000 for the Burns Paiute Tribe for the US Highway 20 Wildlife Connectivity Project

$700,000 for facility improvements at the Pendleton Agricultural Research Service Station

$602,000 for the City of Prairie City for Water Distribution System Improvements

$515,000 for the La Grande School District for its Students Addressing Housing Shortage Through Home Construction Trade Skills Project

$500,000 for Harney County Senior and Community Services for its High Desert Veterans Village

$408,000 for facilities improvements at the Burns Agricultural Research Service Station

$386,000 for the Winding Waters Medical Clinic for its Wallowa County Oregon Primary Care Clinic

$299,000 for the Grant County Sheriff's Office for Emergency Management Operations Center Modernization

$250,000 for the Harney Watershed Council for Harney Basin Water Resource Planning Support

$221,000 for Harney County for its Generator for Continuity of Operations Project

$177,000 to Morrow County for the Primary Emergency Operations Center Generator Project

Southern Oregon:

