Winter weather delays, cancellations, and closures for Wednesday, Feb. 22

Updated 2/22/23 at 6:28 a.m.

Wednesday morning is seeing a mix of snow of varying levels across the KLCC listening area, causing delays for several schools and government agencies. People are advised to call 511 or visit tripcheck.com for the latest road conditions.

With temperatures expected to rise into the upper 30s through the day, road conditions in the Willamette Valley should see some snowmelt and slush. Temperatures will then turn bitterly cold through the rest of the week.

Revisit this page for snow-related closings, delays and cancellations throughout today.

BENTON COUNTY SCHOOLS:

Alsea School District, 2-hr . delay

LANE COUNTY:

Oakridge Sch. Dist. - 3 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes.

Blachly Sch. Dist. - Closed.

Crow-Applegate-Lorane Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late.

Eugene Sch. Dist. 4J - AM buses on snow routes.

Fern Ridge Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours late, AM buses on snow routes.

Mapleton Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late.

Pleasant Hill Sch. Dist. - Buses on snow routes.

Creswell Sch. Dist. - AM buses on snow routes.

DOUGLAS COUNTY:

Days Creek Charter School - 2 Hours Late.

Roseburg Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes.

Winston-Dillard Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes.

Sutherlin Sch. Dist. - Buses on snow routes.

LINN COUNTY:

Santiam Canyon Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late.

PRIVATE & CHARTER SCHOOLS:

Camas Valley Charter Sch. - 2 Hours Late, No preschool.