Winter weather delays, cancellations, and closures for Thursday, Feb. 23

Updated 2/ 23/23 at 8:22 pm.

The snowy mix affecting much of the KLCC listening area continues, with school districts, colleges, and government agencies announcing delays or cancellations. Oregonians wanting to travel in these slick and frigid conditions are strongly advised to call 511 or visit tripcheck.com for the latest road reports.

Revisit this page for snow-related closings, delays and cancellations throughout today. Note that some statuses may change several times, depending on weather and road conditions.

LANE COUNTY:

Lane Community College, all locations, CLOSED.

Willamalane - Bob Keefer Center, Willamalane Adult Activity Center, and Willamalane Park Swim Center will open to the public at 10 a.m. This delay includes any programs scheduled at these locations.

Crow-Applegate-Lorane Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late

Fern Ridge Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late

Junction City Sch. Dist. - 2-hour delay, morning buses on inclement weather routes

Siuslaw SD97J - 2 Hours Late

Mapleton Sch. Dist. - Closed, No preschool

Marcola Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late

BENTON COUNTY SCHOOLS:

Alsea School District - CLOSED

Oregon State University - Corvallis: Campus operations delayed until 10 a.m

Philomath Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes

LINCOLN COUNTY:

Lincoln Co. Sch. Dist. CLOSED

DOUGLAS COUNTY:

LINN COUNTY:

Greater Albany Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late

Lebanon Community Schools - Closed

Central Linn Sch. Dist. - Closed

PRIVATE & CHARTER SCHOOLS:

Camas Valley Charter School, 2-hr. delay, no preschool.

PARKS & REC:

Willamalane - Bob Keefer Ctr., Willamane Adult Activity Ctr., and Willamalane Park Swim Ctr. - open at 10am.